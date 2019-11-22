Representative image
Representative image

Indian shooting contingent finishes at top of medal tally at ISSF World Cup

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India's Rifle and Pistol Shooting contingent on Friday finished their engagements at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final on a high.
Indian athletes were a part of both the teams that won both the President's Trophies for the 10m Air Pistol and Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions. Now the contingent has finished at the top of the medal tally.
On Friday, Manu Bhaker first paired with world number one Russian Artem Chernousov to outclass pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Olympic champion Anna Korakaki 17-13 in the final.
Then, Divyansh Singh Panwar joined Croatian legend Snjezana Pejcic, to win the trophy in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team competition.
Divyansh and Snjezana prevailed 16-14 over India's Apurvi Chandela and D. Zhang.
India's Shahzar Rizvi also won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team competition.
Manu and Divyansh had earlier won their individual 10m Air competitions to take India at the top of the medal tally with three gold medals.
This performance mirrored India's dominance throughout the year in ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup stages, wherein a first, India topped all four of them.
Saurabh Chaudhary in the Men's 10m Air Pistol, Elavenil Valarivan in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and Divyansh Singh Panwar in the Men's 10m Air Rifle, finished on top of the 2019 ISSF rankings. (ANI)

