Indian women team withdraws from Badminton Asian Championships

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Indian women's team has withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships citing health apprehension due to the coronavirus outbreak, said the Badminton Association of India (BAI">BAI) on Friday.

The Badminton Asian Championships will be held in Manila, Philippines, from February 11-16.

BAI">BAI had reached out to the concerned authorities in Badminton Asia (BA) for assurances regarding the current situation and necessary health advisory and precautionary measures taken.

The men's team will participate in the event after the assurance from the organisers.

"After receiving complete assurance from BA, BAI">BAI had discussed the same with the Indian squad. The men's team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation. However, the women's team was withdrawn owing to concerns showed by parents and players. The men's team will be leaving for Manila on February 9 midnight," said Ajay Kumar Singhania, general secretary, BAI">BAI. (ANI)

