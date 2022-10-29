India's 4-member squad to compete at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022

Liverpool [UK], October 28 (ANI): The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, UK, from October 29 to November 6 which will see a four-person Indian team, led by Olympian Pranati Nayak, compete there.

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which is scheduled to be the 51st iteration of the competition, will serve as the first artistic gymnastics qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The three medal-winning teams from the team categories for men and women will earn spots in Paris 2024.

India, on the other hand, will not be competing for an Olympic spot in Liverpool and will not have a team in either of the team competitions.

In the women's vault individual apparatus, Tokyo Olympian Pranati Nayak, a two-time bronze medalist at the Asian championships, and the 19-year-old Khelo India Youth Games champion Protistha Samanta will also compete.

The two female gymnasts enter the global championships off of successful National Games 2022 campaigns in which they each won two gold medals.



In the men's all-around competition, Yogeshwar Singh, who is competing in his fourth world championship, and Gaurav Kumar will also compete.

India has never brought home a medal from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The all-around gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, Sunisa Lee, and US superstar Simone Biles won't be competing in the Liverpool event. Even so, it will be attended by some of the top gymnasts in the world, including Hashimoto Daiki, Zhang Boheng, Rebeca Andrade, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

India squad for World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022

Women: Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta (women's vault)

Men: Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar (men's all-round) (ANI)

