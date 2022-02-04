India's Akbar Ebrahim nominated as president of FIA's International Karting Commission

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], February 4 (ANI): FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim has earned the rare distinction of being nominated as the president of FIA's International Karting Commission (CIK). The Commission Internationale de Karting ( CIK ) is the international sanctioning body for kart racing and consists of 37 members across the globe. UK's John Ryan has also been nominated as the Vice-President of the Commission.

Mr Ebrahim said: "I would like to thank the FIA President, Mr Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA Deputy President Sport, Mr Robert Reid and the World Motor Sport Council for nominating me to this very prestigious position. I would also like to thank the entire Indian karting fraternity as well as the FMSCI for all the support extended to me in the field of karting to date. I am aware that this is a huge responsibility and I shall strive to the best of my ability to do justice to the position, the CIK, the FIA and the global karting community. As a team, we will focus on further strengthening the top end of the karting pyramid and at the same time will lay a lot of emphasis on broad basing the sport at all regional, national and grass-root levels."

As president of the CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting), Akbar Ebrahim also gets a seat on the FIA World Motor Sports Council. He is the first Indian ever to be elevated to this prestigious position. (ANI)