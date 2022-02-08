India's Arjun Maini joins HRT for Asian Le Mans Series

Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI): This season, Haupt Racing Team will compete in the Asian Le Mans Series for the first time. The team from Meuspath is set to line up with one Mercedes-AMG GT3 in all four of the series races. Alternating at the wheel of the car, with its striking blue and yellow livery, will be Germany's Hubert Haupt, India's Arjun Maini and Finland's Rory Penttinen. The first race of the season gets underway on the 12th of February here at Dubai Autodrome.

The calendar for the Asian Le Mans Series comprises four races. The opening weekend in Dubai (12th to 13th February) sees the teams contest two four-hour races. One week later (19th to 20th February), the series moves to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for another two four-hour races.

This year's field features 37 cars, 23 of which more than ever before will line up in the GT class. The teams will not only be battling it out for the title in the Asian Le Mans Series but each class winner will also be rewarded with a starting place at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.



"I am really pleased to be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 again in the Asian Le Mans Series and to be doing so for an established team like HRT. We have a strong line-up, so we will hopefully be able to produce some strong performances. I have great memories of the tracks at Dubai and Abu Dhabi where I have driven in earlier Championships and am really looking forward to capitalising on my previous experiences of Endurance racing in Asia and Europe. " said Haupt Racing Team driver Arjun Maini.

In Rory Penttinen, Haupt Racing Team has acquired a wealth of experience in the Asian Le Mans Series: The Finn started every one of the races in 2021, winning the Team and Driver titles in the LMP3 class. He will share the cockpit with team owner Hubert Haupt, with Arjun Maini being the third driver: Like Penttinen, the 24 years-old Indian, who drove in the DTM last year, will be making his race debut for Haupt Racing Team in Dubai.

"I have very fond memories of the Asian Le Mans Series, as last year's victory in the LMP3 class was one of my biggest successes as a racing driver. I would now like to repeat that in the GT class with Hubert and Arjun. With a bit of luck and top performance, we can do it." said Haupt Racing Team driver Rory Penttinen. (ANI)

