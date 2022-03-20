India's cueist Pankaj Advani wins Asian Billiards Championship 2022

Doha [Qatar], March 19 (ANI): The 24-time world champion, Pankaj Advani from India has won the 19th Asian Billiards Championship 2022. In the final, Pankaj defeated his compatriot Dhruv Sitwala 6-2. In a repeat of the Indian National final where both played in the final for the title and Pankaj that time too won 5-2 against his close friend Dhruv Sitwala.

The final began with the break of 50 points by Dhruv but the moment he went out of position, Pankaj applied the break of 76 points and obtained the first game lead. He continued the same momentum and crafted a century break in the second game followed by 76 in the third to take the quick lead of 3-0.



The seventh frame was a bit tight where no break was scored but both scored at regular intervals taking the score to 88-100 in favour of Dhruv. When Dhruv missed the cannon, Pankaj decided to close the proceedings and he did by sending a break of 94 to win the Asian Billiards title 6-2 eighth time in his career taking his tally for Asian titles to 12 in total.

Being semi-finalists, former World Champion PraputChaithanasukan from Thailand and Pauk Sa from Myanmar claimed bronze medals for their country. The presentation ceremony was graced by ACBS President Mohamed Salem Al-Nuaimi, President QBSF Mubarak Al-Ramzani, Min Niang President Myanmar Federation and other dignitaries from the Qatar federation.

After the victory, Pankaj quoted "I am extremely delighted to win my 8th Asian Billiards Title which makes it my 12th Billiards Title and it's great to continue winning momentum in Billiards by following the national title up with this victory. It's of course an unparalleled feeling to grab the National Billiards Title and the Asian Billiards Title in the same year, I've done that in the past. The Asian Billiards Championship being played over such a short format makes it very unpredictable and you don't really know who's going to win. Dhruv is my best friend in the circuit and to defeat him is never an easy thing but yeah professionals have to do it. I'm looking forward to winning more medals for the country. Although my initial performance in the Asian Snooker Championship could have been better I am happy to end this international stint with a gold medal for India. " (ANI)

