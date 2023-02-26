India's first Women's Pro Basketball League to have six teams

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], February 26 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind, a women's basketball league is launched titled 'Elite Women's Pro Basketball League' which will see budding hoopsters of the country got an opportunity to rub shoulders with some big names in a 5X5 Pro Basketball League featuring six teams.

The league will have its tryout for athletes between March 17 to March 20 in Noida Indoor Stadium. The league will contain 6 teams and 72 athletes making the cut. The league will attract top players, and coaches from across India.

"There are a lot of talented women's basketball players in the country, and we wanted to provide a platform for these athletes to showcase their skills. There is no reason why women should be deprived of getting an opportunity to make their career by playing Basketball. The tryouts will be held from the 17th to the 20th of March 2023 in Noida," CEO of 'Elite Women's Pro Basketball League Sunny Bhandarkar said in an official statement.



"Our aim is to elevate the game of Basketball in India and create job opportunities for the youth in India. It's unfortunate that the people who have been in charge of growing the sport never created such opportunities for Basketball Players. However, I am proud to be able to be the eye and ears of the US investors who believe in our country and have faith that India would be one day a gold medal winner in the Olympics. there is n o reason why we can't achieve this goal," he added.

The 'Elite Women's Pro Basketball League' is launched and supported by a pool of investors in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, the Elite Pro Basketball men's League has added four new teams, taking the total to 16 sides ahead of the start of the inaugural pre-season camp of the tournament which will take place from March 11 to March 20 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Expanding 16 teams from 12 teams will give more players a chance to turn pro. Nagpur Knights, Goa Saints, Surat Diamonds and Eastern Tigers are the new four teams added to the list. (ANI)

