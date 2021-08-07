India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra's name will be etched in history books: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): With javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra picking gold to script history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, the entire country cannot stop celebrating. Wishes started to pour in for the ace athlete who had the biggest buzz around him before entering the Games.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, lauded Chopra on scripting history at the Games. "NEERAJ CHOPRA India's Golden Boy! India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters. #Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1," tweeted Thakur.

The Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate Chopra, and he also said that late Milkha Singh's wish has finally been fulfilled.



"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement," tweeted Rijiju.

Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events. (ANI)

