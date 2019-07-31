Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar

India's proposed CWG 2022 boycott: Other athletes will suffer, opines Sushil Kumar

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:13 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday opined that athletes will suffer if India boycotts Commonwealth Games (CWG).
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra wrote a letter to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.
"I think other athletes will suffer, sports will suffer," Sushil told ANI.
The Olympic silver-medallist asserted that India can improve their medal tally at CWG by performing well in other sports. He also urged the Sports Ministry and India Olympic Association (IOA) to reconsider the proposal of boycotting CWG.
"It's true we win medals in shooting in Commonwealth Games and this (excluding shooting) will lower our position in the medal tally. But we're also performing well in other sports. We can compensate for medals by focusing on other sports. I urge Sports Ministry and IOA to review this," he added.
Sushil said that in 2006 CWG held in Melbourne, Australia, wrestling was not the part of the event and still we played there.
"In 2006 Commonwealth Games, wrestling was not there and still India participated in the games," Sushil said.
When questioned about his Olympic bid, he replied nothing is "guaranteed" and that he enjoys wrestling which is why he is still playing.
"Nothing is guaranteed and I enjoy wrestling that is why I'm playing for so long. Now I'm training with my new Russian coach and with him, I believe I'm doing great. I'm ready for the Olympic Qualification trials and working hard with my coaches for upcoming games," Kumar said.
"In 1998 I won a gold medal in the Cadet but I have been wrestling since 1992-93. We are very close to winning gold in the Olympics and we are practicing for it," he added.
He also underlined that Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Sports Authority of India (SAI) are helping athletes in every possible way.
"Practice for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is going great under the leadership of Union Youth and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and SAI. Every athlete is practicing hard to win an Olympic medal for the country. Everything you want for as an athlete you get it on time and Rijiju himself is monitoring the athletes' requirement," Sushil concluded.
Earlier, Indian shooter Heena Sidhu said that boycott is a strong word to use but if we do not stand for shooting today, it could happen to any other sports as well.
Her remarks came after Indian Olympic Association IOA President Narinder Batra wrote a letter to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.
In 2010 CWG, India had finished second in overall medals tally and total medals won in the shooting were 30. In 2018, India had finished third with 16 medals in shooting.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:23 IST

India should participate in CWG 2022 only if shooting is...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur on Wednesday said the country should participate in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 only if shooting is part of the event in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:33 IST

Playing Muralitharan on debut was unforgettable experience, says...

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao after retiring from all forms of cricket on Wednesday said that playing with Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan on debut was an unforgettable experience.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:53 IST

Anderson in, Archer out from England's first Ashes Test squad

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): James Anderson found a spot while Jofra Archer failed to make a cut in England's first Ashes Test squad, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:51 IST

BWF Rankings: Nehwal, Sindhu remain unmoved

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): In the recent Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Wednesday, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu retained their fifth and sixth spot respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:26 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls fond memory of having first cup of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday recalled a fond memory of having his first cup of coffee at CCD after the company's founder-owner VG Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of Netravati river near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:20 IST

Thailand Open: Saina, Kashyap, Pranoy, and Srikanth proceed to next round

Bangkok [Thailand], July 31 (ANI): Indian shuttlers dominated in the first round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday as Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Pranoy, and Kidambi Srikanth proceeded to the second round of the tournament after winning their respective matches.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:24 IST

Viktor Axelsen withdraws from badminton world championships

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): Denmark's badminton player, World number five, Viktor Axelsen on Wednesday pulled out of the BWF World Championships 2019 due to a back injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:14 IST

Mumbai Indians swap Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals'...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday completed a swap deal with Delhi Capitals and replaced spinner Mayank Markande with Sherfane Rutherford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:36 IST

Ashes: Stuart Broad asks Jofra Archer to be patient

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Wednesday urged teammate and fast bowler Jofra Archer to be patient ahead of the forthcoming Ashes, starting August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:09 IST

Main focus is to win some matches in COTIF Cup: Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky on Wednesday said that the team's main focus is to win some games in the upcoming COTIF Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:08 IST

England's Ashes jersey numbers confirmed

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Jersey numbers to be worn by England men's cricket team in the Ashes Test series has been confirmed by its national governing body on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

63 years to Jim Laker's ten-wicket haul in single Test innings

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): It has been 63 years since English pacer Jim Laker's feat of becoming the first bowler to scalp all ten-wickets in a single Test match against Australia.

Read More
iocl