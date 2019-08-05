India's squads for upcoming Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy announced

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rugby India">Rugby India on Monday announced 12-member squads for both men's and women's teams for the upcoming "Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy" to be played in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The men's team will be led by Vikas Khatri whereas the women's team will be captained by Vahbiz Barucha.

"I am extremely proud of the players and the level of commitment they have shown in the lead up to the tournament. I am confident in the team's abilities and positive that they will make India proud with their performance at the Asian Championships in Jakarta," coach Ludwuiche Van Deventer said in an official statement.

"I urge all Indians to show their love and support for Team India" the coach added.

This tournament will serve as the platform for qualification for the Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

Both men's and women's squads were part of the 15-day Indian national training camp at Bhubaneswar. The camps were given due support from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Services, Government of Odisha.

The players were shortlisted to join the camp during the Societe Generale Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship which was played in Patna last month.

"We have created an ecosystem where we support athletes across several sports disciplines, including Ruby, to achieve their full potential and it gives us immense pleasure today to see these young kids represent our country at the Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy," Odisha's Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera said.

"The zeal of these young and dynamic players is unflinching and with continued practice and team spirit, we are confident, they will achieve great success in their upcoming tournament. Congratulations and best wishes to each one of them," he added.

The tournament will be played on August 10 and 11 in Jakarta. (ANI)

