India's weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches gold at Commonwealth C'ships

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], December 10(ANI): India's weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Friday won the gold medal in the men's 67kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent.

The 2018 Youth Olympics gold medallist lifted an impressive total of 305kg (141kg and 164kg) to win top honours at the Commonwealth meet. Lalrinnunga was just 1kg shy to improve his personal best which stands at 306kg (140kg+166kg).

The 19-year-old managed to lift 141kg in the snatch to create a new national record. In clean and jerk, he then lifted 164kg. In the World Championships, the Mizo teenager was placed fourth in snatch and seventh overall.



"@raltejeremy wins GOLD at the Senior Commonwealth Championships 2021 with total lift of 305kg in Men's 67kg Jeremy who trains at @SAI_Patiala also set the New Snatch National Record (141kg)," SAI Media tweeted.

Earlier, Guru Raja won the silver medal in the men's 61kg among Commonwealth nations with a total of 265kg (117kg + 148kg). He was eighth on the overall world leaderboard.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is currently being held concurrently in Tashkent along with World Weightlifting Championships 2021 from December 7 to 17. India, being a Commonwealth nation is competing in both. (ANI)

