Indonesia Open: Parupalli Kashyap bows out after losing to Loh Kean Yew

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 23 (ANI): India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open on Tuesday. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes.

In the entire game, Kashyap failed to leave his mark and he stumbled to a straight-game loss.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament.

South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes. (ANI)