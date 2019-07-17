B. Sai Praneeth (left), Prannoy Kumar (right)
B. Sai Praneeth (left), Prannoy Kumar (right)

Indonesia Open: Sai Praneeth, Prannoy crash out

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:17 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 17 (ANI): Indian shuttlers B. Sai Praneeth and Prannoy Kumar crashed out of the Indonesia Open in the first round at Istora Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Praneeth made a comeback in the second game only to bow out of the tournament. The Indian player, who had reached the final of the Swiss Open this year, lost to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 15-21, 21-13, 10-21.
Both Praneeth and Ki Vincent had a 2-2 head-to-head count before the match. Now with Ki Vincent's win, the Hong Kong player has taken an upper hand.
Ki Vincent won a total of 55 rallies as compared to Praneeth, who won 46. The Indian gave a tough fight in the first game but could not secure an early win as the Hong Kong player dominated the opening game 21-15 towards the end.
In the second game, Praneeth found his lost momentum and turned the tables to dominate Ki Vincent 21-13 and push the match to the decider. In the third game, Ki Vincent had to do little as he hardly broke a sweat and defeated Praneeth 21-10.
Elsewhere, Prannoy lost his form after the first game and was handed a 21-19, 18-21, 20-22 defeat by China's Shi Yuqi.
In a neck-to-neck match, Prannoy got off to a brilliant first game lead. He restricted Yuqi towards the end and secured a 21-19 win in the opening game. Prannoy carried his momentum in the second game but Yuqi gave his all to force the match into the decider with 21-18 against the Indian player.
In the third game, the audience witnessed a hunger to win from both the players. However, Yuqi maintained his success in the decider and secured a 22-20 win over Prannoy. With the win, Yuqi now leads Prannoy by 5-1 in their head-to-head count.
Earlier today, star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of the Indonesia Open. Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan 11-21, 21-15, 21-15, while Srikanth outclassed Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:45 IST

Joe Root thanks countrymen for unbelievable support

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Member of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, English batsman Joe Root on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards his nation for extending unbelievable support to the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:32 IST

Arsenal being patient and calm regarding new signings

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that they are being patient and calm regarding new signings as they want to sign players who can help them with a big performance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:05 IST

Newcastle United appoints Steve Bruce head coach

Tyneside [UK], July 17 (ANI): Newcastle United on Wednesday announced the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new head coach in place of Rafa Benitez.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:45 IST

Royal Mail to celebrate England cricket teams' World Cup victories

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Royal Mail is set to unveil special stamps and white and gold postboxes to celebrate England cricket teams' -- men and women -- both holding the ICC Cricket World Cup winners' titles simultaneously.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:11 IST

Inzamam-ul-Haq to step down as Pakistan chief selector

Karachi [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that he will step down from the position after the completion of his tenure, scheduled to end on July 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:06 IST

Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya shine, India A take unassailable...

Antigua [West Indies], July 17 (ANI): Skipper Manish Pandey's century before a five-wicket haul by Krunal Pandya helped India A secure a 148-run win over West Indies A in the third unofficial ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:25 IST

Vital to win Ashes Test to keep series alive, says Anya Shrubsole

Taunton [UK], July 17 (ANI): To keep the ongoing Women's Ashes series alive, England pacer Anya Shrubsole believes it is vital to win the Test, scheduled for July 18 at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:01 IST

Here's how World Cup triumph took its toll on England's cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Cricket World Cup's official Twitter handle just posted pictures of England's cricketers of how the World Cup triumph took its toll on the side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:21 IST

Kane Williamson's composure in viewing sequence of events was...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's composure in viewing the sequence of events was remarkable during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:58 IST

India's squad for West Indies to be announced soon, Dhoni's fate...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Indian squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies is likely to be announced on July 19 or 20, a BCCI source confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:30 IST

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth progress to second round

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 17 (ANI): Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of the ongoing Indonesia Open after winning their respective first-round matches on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:16 IST

Delhi Dynamos to shift base to Bhubaneswar

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos FC will be shifting their base from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Read More
iocl