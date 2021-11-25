Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media-Twitter)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media-Twitter)

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty advance into quarterfinals

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 18:39 IST


Jakarta [Indonesia], November 25 (ANI): The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Open.

The Indian duo defeated South Korea's Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae 21-15, 19-21, 23-21 in a match that lasted 75 minutes on Court 2.
Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu also sailed into the quarter-finals after defeating German badminton player Yvonne Li 21-12, 21-18 in 37 minutes to clinch the match.
Later in the tournament, Sai Praneeth will be in action against French badminton player Christo Popov. (ANI)

