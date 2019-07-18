Indonesia Open: Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt, advances to quarter-finals

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 18 (ANI): Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-14 17-21 21-11 in the second round match of women's singles in the Indonesia Open to enter the quarter-final stage.

Fifth-seed Sindhu beat Blichfeldt in the encounter that lasted 62 minutes.

Sindhu, 24, gained an upper hand as she won the first match. In the next duel, Blichfeldt scored a 21-17 win.

The Indian shuttler, however, did not allow her opponent to come back in the final game and sealed it 21-11.

Earlier, in the men's doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Indonesia's MF Gideon and KS Sukamuljo 21-15, 21-14.

Sindhu, the world's number five, will now play against second-ranked Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final contest on July 19. (ANI)