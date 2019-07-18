P V Sindhu (File photo)
P V Sindhu (File photo)

Indonesia Open: Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt, advances to quarter-finals

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:22 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 18 (ANI): Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-14 17-21 21-11 in the second round match of women's singles in the Indonesia Open to enter the quarter-final stage.
Fifth-seed Sindhu beat Blichfeldt in the encounter that lasted 62 minutes.
Sindhu, 24, gained an upper hand as she won the first match. In the next duel, Blichfeldt scored a 21-17 win.
The Indian shuttler, however, did not allow her opponent to come back in the final game and sealed it 21-11.
Earlier, in the men's doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Indonesia's MF Gideon and KS Sukamuljo 21-15, 21-14.
Sindhu, the world's number five, will now play against second-ranked Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final contest on July 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:15 IST

I'll give everything for the team: Kieran Trippier after joining...

Madrid [Spain], July 18 (ANI): I will give everything to the team, said Atletico Madrid's new signing Kieran Trippier his unveiling event on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:14 IST

Sam Curran excited to be in England's Test squad

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): England all-rounder Sam Curran expressed his exhilaration over finding a spot in the 13-man squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:36 IST

India has a chance to progress to next round of World Cup 2022...

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels the team does have a chance of progressing to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers if they play well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:35 IST

Wishes pour in for Hima Das for winning fourth gold within 15 days

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India's ace sprinter Hima Das who won her fourth gold within 15 days is receiving a bundle of wishes for her achievements.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:14 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:03 IST

Marco Reus hails Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, while recalling his time with current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has revealed that the 52-year-old was one of the reasons he joined the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:42 IST

Morgan thanks fan who names his newborn after him

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan has thanked a fan for naming his newborn as 'Eoin Morgan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:20 IST

Test match call-up leaves Lewis Gregory speechless

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): Somerset bowler Lewis Gregory, who will make his England Test debut against Ireland, has said that receiving the call for the Test match left him speechless.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:05 IST

India batswoman Smriti Mandhana turns 23

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:40 IST

We don't feel cheated, says Trent Boult on England decalred as...

Auckland [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Thursday said that the team does not feel cheated with England decalred as ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:38 IST

England prepared for Women's Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England team says they are prepared for the only-Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:03 IST

Juventus confirms signing Matthijs De Ligt

Turin [Italy], July 18 (ANI): Italian football club Juventus FC on Thursday confirmed signing of Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax FC.

Read More
iocl