Indonesia Open: Sindhu defeats Chen Yu Fei, secures final berth

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-10 in a semi-final match of the Indonesia Open on Saturday.

Sindhu outclassed Fei in the two straight games and will play the final of the tournament. The first game witnessed a tough fight between both the shuttlers for each point and the game ended at 21-19 in favour of Sindhu.

The world number-five delivered a stunning performance in the second game and claimed the match in 46 minutes.

Sindhu will now face world number four Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the tournament on July 21. (ANI)

