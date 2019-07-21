Indonesia Open: Sindhu loses to Akane Yamaguchi in final

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 21 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-16 in the final match of the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu lost the match in two straight games by the world number four Japanese Yamaguchi.

The 22-year-old fourth-seeded Yamaguchi had the upper hand in the match and kept the momentum in favour of her to defeat the world number-five Sindhu in 51 minutes.

With the loss, Sindhu has to settle with a silver medal in the tournament. On the other hand, Yamaguchi claimed her maiden Indonesia Open title.

Earlier, Sindhu made his spot in the finals after defeating the likes of Nozomi Okuhara and Chun Yu Fei.

She was the only Indian shuttler, who was left in the tournament. Sindhu had never lifted the Indonesia Open title. (ANI)