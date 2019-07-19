Indonesia Open: Sindhu outclasses Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, proceeds to semis

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday outclassed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in a women's singles quarter-final match of the Indonesia Open to enter the semi-final stage.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu took 44 minutes to beat Okuhara in the two straight games.

The 24-year-old is the only Indian left in the tournament as her compatriots were knocked out earlier.

In her previous match, she had defeated Denmarks's Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 to make it to the quarter-finals.

Sindhu, the world number five, will now face third-ranked Chinese Chen Yu Fei in a semi-final encounter tomorrow. (ANI)

