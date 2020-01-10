Injured archer Shivangini Gohain airlifted to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): After getting injured while practising, Shivangini Gohain, the 12-year-old archer has been airlifted to Safdarjung hospital here on Thursday.

Gohain met with an accident as an arrow pierced inside her neck when she was training for the Khelo India Youth Games in Dibrugarh.

Sports Secretary, R S Julaniya said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will bear all the expenses of archer's treatment.

"The Archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to safdarjung hospital in Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel and a senior SAI official has been detailed to ensure that she gets the best treatment at the hospital without any problem," Julaniya said in a statement.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will commence at Indira Gandhi Stadium on January 10 in Guwahati, Assam.

The games will conclude on January 22 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. (ANI)