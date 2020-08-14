INOX Group to sponsor Indian team for Tokyo Olympics: IOA

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday announced that INOX Group will be the official sponsor of the Indian team for the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year.

"In addition, the partnership agreement will further support Team India's promotions through the Group's entertainment company, INOX Leisure Limited, allowing a larger audience to experience and identify the spirit of "Ek India Team India" at its distinct multiplex properties around the country, fostering the fan base that cheers upon and supports Team India athletes as they take to the world arena in the Olympic Games," read an IOA statement.

IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta issued a joint statement on the occasion, "We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation. We would like to thank INOX Group and Jain for showing their support for Team India, even under the current circumstances."

On signing the partnership agreement, INOX Group Director, Siddharth Jain said, "INOX Group has always assigned priority to India's all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India's Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association. We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics."

In the recent past, the INOX Group has worked towards supporting various sporting events, teams and leagues in the field of table tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

