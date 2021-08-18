Inspiring story of India's first specially-abled IAS officer LY Suhas who will represent the country in Paralympics

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj will become the first civil servant from the country to represent India in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

An IAS officer and a badminton champion, Suhas has not let his disability prevent him from following his dreams and his story is a motivation for the younger generation.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) DM LY Suhas spoke about his life and his motivational journey.

"I want to thank God for this because when I used to study I didn't even think of becoming a district collector. It was a dream come true, then I got the opportunity to participate in civil service also," said Suhas.

"There was also an opportunity to go to the highest competition of sports. I want to say to all the people, and especially the youth, that whatever you want to do in life, try to do that. Because sometimes we win sometimes we lose in life.

"But one should never back down from the effort. I want to say all youth that I studied in normal school college and the I joined civil service and now I am going to Paralympics, then why not you. You can also do it by trying," he added.

The para-athlete stressed on the importance of "time management". "We work throughout the day, after that if you like to watch movies, you go and watch for 3 hours, you will not feel stressed, because whatever you like from heart. It never gives you stress."



"I love my work so I don't get tired while working also while practicing badminton. badminton is a spiritual exercise for me. It kind of feels like meditation to me. Everyone has 24 hours a day, some people do, some people make excuses for that."

"I believe that time management has to be given priority if you want to do things together, it is not a problem. When every youth enter high school, they don't know what to do in life, my family wanted that I should become a doctor, I also gave MBBS entrance test, later I felt that I do not like engineering more, my father said 'Dilwale Dulhania dialogue' 'ja jee le apni zindagi you like engineering do engineering.' said Suhas.

Talking about his journey, Suhas further said, "Then after doing computer engineering for 1 year, I felt that there is something missing in my life. Then my inclination towards civil services increased. At that time I started my preparation.

"Sports was always a part of life but I started playing professionally later. Some say life is a journey, it is not just a destination, I also feel that life is a journey, the destination will be found," he added.

When asked about what message he wants to give to specially-abled people who feel insecure, Suhas said, "Not only handicapped but every person who lacks something, it is natural to have this insecurity."

"I feel that their parents should be so confident about them so that their insecurities take a back seat and they can touch the sky. When we think that we lack something, then we will not be able to do anything in life.

"I want to thank my father, when I was young he was so confident about me. He never allowed me to feel that I am disabled. Criticism, praise is always two sides of a coin. Some people in society will call you good and some bad. We should never become weak by all these things," Suhas signed off.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events. (ANI)

