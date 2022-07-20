Interacting with PM Modi boosted shot put para-athlete Sharmila's confidence

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent of Commonwealth Games 2022, shot put para-athlete Sharmila expressed her gratitude and said that the interaction boosted her confidence.

The Prime Minister interacted with India's Birmingham-bound CWG 2022 contingent. During his meeting, he interacted with numerous athletes via video conferencing, heard their experiences in sports and life and wished them luck for the mega sporting event.

"It was a great feeling that the Prime Minister of our country interacted with us. His golden words motivated me and boosted my confidence to do better in the upcoming Commonwealth Games," Sharmila told ANI.

The para-athlete further said that her preparations for the CWG 2022 are going well as para-games are also getting recognition from everywhere.



"My preparations for the CWG 2022 are going great. I am confident that I will be bringing a medal for the country. It is because para-sports are getting recognition and support from everyone," said Sharmila.

"Deepa Malik mam helps us in growing each and every day. Her efforts to promote para-athletes and para-sports are really commendable. It feels great that someone is supporting us so passionately," she added.

During the interaction, PM Modi had asked Sharmila about her struggles and her source of inspiration in the field of sports.

Replying to which, Sharmila had said, "After my second marriage, Tekchand, one of my relatives who was also a player, supported me and trained me for hours. That is why I could win a medal at the national level within the first two years of my career. I wish my children pursue sports too, they do play sports. I do not want them to suffer like me."

The Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28, 2022, to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham. (ANI)

