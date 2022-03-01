International Boxing Association convenes meeting in view to suspend Russian, Belarusian athletes

Lausanne [Switzerland], March 1 (ANI): International Boxing Association on Tuesday announced that a meeting will take place later this week in view to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes from the competition.

Following International Olympic Committee recommendations regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes, and with a view to suspending these athletes from competition, IBA has convened a meeting of the IBA Board of Directors.



The meeting will take place later this week. As previously confirmed, the IBA Board of Directors will also consider the status of the Global Boxing Cup, scheduled to take place in Russian cities in June of this year.

In order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants, the IOC EB recommended that the International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.

"Wherever this is not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, the IOC EB strongly urges International Sports Federations and organisers of sports events worldwide to do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed," IOC in a statement had said. (ANI)

