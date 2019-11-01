Representative Image
Representative Image

International federations reach consensus on establishing rules for transgender athletes

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:12 IST

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 1 (ANI): A group of international federations reached a consensus on establishing rules that will allow transgender athletes to enter elite female competitions.
The meeting hosted by the IAAF in Lausanne on October 19 and attended by representatives of a number of international federations, heard from a range of experts in relevant disciplinary fields and from both cis and trans athletes.
After a full day of presentations and discussions, the international federations, which include the International Paralympic Committee, the International Tennis Federation, World Rowing, the International Golf Federation, and the IAAF, agreed on the following:
They remain committed to fair and equal opportunity for female athletes.
The inclusion of trans women within the female category should be promoted with meaningful eligibility standards, provided it does not create intolerable unfairness.
Rules intended to accommodate trans athletes should be sports-specific and designed by the relevant international federation.
Testosterone is the primary known driver of the performance gap between males and females and serum. It is regarded as an acceptable proxy to distinguish male from female athletes.
If a federation decides to use serum Testosterone for this purpose, it should adopt a fixed threshold at or below 5nmol/L for eligibility for the female category.
More research is needed on this issue and should be encouraged by sports federations.
The meeting established two working groups, which will help interested international federations to draft their own transgender eligibility rules and establish a medical and scientific network to promote research in the area of transgender athletes. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I, thus sealing the series whitewash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:44 IST

Andrew Tye to miss Pakistan series due to elbow surgery

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:43 IST

Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is 'just dream' for him to achieve that feat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:23 IST

AIFF signs MoU with German Football Association

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Football Association (DFB) here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:47 IST

India practice hard ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Indian cricket team had a training session ahead of the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:17 IST

James Vince eyeing a spot in England's T20 side for World Cup

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 59 in the first T20I against New Zealand, cricketer James Vince is hopeful of making it to England's squad for World T20 next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:02 IST

We have to play despite pollution, says Indian batting coach...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh, batting coach Vikram Rathour said that there was pollution but the match would be played as scheduled.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:13 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes VVS Laxman on his 45th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity on Friday wished former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on his 45th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:29 IST

'It is a huge loss of us' coach Domingo on Shakib's ban

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Friday said the absence of Shakib Al Hasan is a huge loss for them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:26 IST

There's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well, says coach...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As Bangladesh and India get ready to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, the former's coach Russell Domingo said that the dipping levels of air quality in Delhi is not ideal but the team needs to get on with it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:09 IST

ICC confirms Williamson's bowling action as legal

Dubai [UAE], Nov 1 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been found to be legal on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:01 IST

England with white ball are outstanding: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday lauded the team's victory over New Zealand and said they are outstanding in the limited-overs of cricket.

Read More
iocl