International Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal completes PhD at 22

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal has become one of the first in India to complete PhD degree at the age of just 22 years. She completed her PhD at Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. Along with focussing on her sports career, she further aims to pursue civil services.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "I am really glad that I have become the youngest and first ever girl in India to receive a doctoral degree, PhD at the age of 22 years. It all began when I was 8 years old. I was the youngest girl in Asia to complete my 10th grade at the age of 8 from the University of Cambridge, London. At the age of 10, I have completed my intermediate and at the age of 13, I completed my graduation and became the youngest journalism graduate in India. Followed by that I did my MA and was the youngest postgraduate in Asia. I enrolled my name for PhD when I was 16 years at Adikavi Nannaya University. Today, I am glad that I have successfully completed my PhD and I have become the youngest and first ever girl in India to achieve this. The title of my thesis is 'A study on role of microfinance in women empowerment with reference to the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana state'. I have done this research in Mahabubnagar district. It was all about self-help groups and microfinance. After completing my graduation, being a girl child, I was very much interested in women's empowerment and all. With the help of my parents and my guide, I have chosen this topic. In a developing country like India, the role and importance of microfinance is very significant in the terms of poverty eradication, employment generation and also women empowerment. As per my research, women have been benefited with microfinance, especially in rural areas."

She added, "I have been doing homeschooling with the help of my parents since childhood. Whatever I have achieved today in education, sports or music, it is all because of my parents. Since childhood, my parents have always taught me and my brother in a very playful atmosphere. They always say that education is just like creativity. Creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, Knowledge helps to wisdom and wisdom makes you a legend. Since I was five years old, I was trained under my mother. As Gandhiji said mother is the first teacher. My father made me good at the basics first. I was trained to speak and write fluently in English, Telugu and Hindi. Whatever we study, we implemented practically."



Speaking about her future plans, she said, "Since childhood, it was like I wanted to be a good citizen first. In terms of education, as I have completed my PhD now, my next ambition is to go for civil services. In terms of sports, I am currently concentrating more on my sports career. I wish to participate in many international tournaments and also Commonwealth Games."

Professor Murru Mutyalu Naidu, the guide of Naina Jaiswal for the PhD, says, "I worked as a Professor of Management in SK University. On deputation, I went to Adikavi Nannaya University as Vice-Chancellor. When I was there as Vice Chancellor, accidentally and fortunately, I met Naina Jaiswal in a meeting. While I was talking to Naina, I understood that she is child prodigy. I was surprised when she told me that she has completed her post-graduation at a very young age. She further expressed interest in doing research. Immediately, I made her an offer to join our University. She discussed it with her parents and took a decision."

"The next day, I invited her to my university and she addressed the students. After hearing Naina's speech, all our Deans and principals, they also advised me to give admission to Naina for doing research in the university. We immediately called for a meeting and decided to give special admission as a special case. She requested me to be her guide and supervisor for the research. I accepted it and the university also accepted me as a guide. I guided her almost for four or five years. She has produced wonderful work. We have selected a very good topic. She has produced a wonderful book. I am very happy for her. She has got wonderful knowledge and also a multi-faced personality. All these have made it very easy. She even toured Mahabubnagar district and made a wonderful study. All the adjudicators also felt very happy and said she did a good job. I wholeheartedly congratulate Naina Jaiswal," she added.

Her parents Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal and Bhagyalaxmi Jaiswal, too, are very proud of their daughter. (ANI)

