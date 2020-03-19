IOA employees to work from home

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): As concerns over coronavirus continue to grow in the country, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked its employees to work from home.

"We have issued the advisory to all of our staff to work from home which will prevent the spread of this coronavirus. This order will come into effect from Monday," IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta told ANI.

Mehta further said that IOA employees will work from home until March 31 after which the situation will be analysed again.

"Initially, we have asked our staff to work from home till March 31. After that, we will analyse the situation and if necessary, we will decide what to do next," Mehta said.

Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure; all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled.

India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The total number of infected people in the country has reached 169. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

