IOA forms Olympic Education and other Academic matters committee for 2020-21

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday appointed Prashant Kushwaha as the Chairman of its Olympic Education and Other Academic matters Committee for 2020-21.

The Committee comprising of seven members will manage and oversee the Olympic education-related activities and other academic matter of the organisation in concurrence with IOA president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra.

The other members of the Committee include Kamlesh Nanavati, Lakhya Konwar, Sunil Elangbam, Gurudutta D Bhakta, Rakesh Malik, and Dr Sankay Kumar Prajapati. (ANI)

