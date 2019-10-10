Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, Rajeev Mehta, Parth Jindal, and Mustafa Ghouse during an event on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, Rajeev Mehta, Parth Jindal, and Mustafa Ghouse during an event on Thursday. Photo/ANI

IOA-JSW unveil plans for first-ever Indian Olympic Hospitality House at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the JSW Group on Thursday announced the first-of-its-kind partnership that will see the group setting up of the Indian Olympic Hospitality House in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics next year.
As a first step towards this direction, the official India House logo was unveiled by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju in the presence of IOA president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, JSW Sports Director Parth Jindal and JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse, at an event here on Thursday.
"I attended my first Olympics in Rio in 2016 and realised that the Olympics is a celebration of not just sport, but a global collaboration. I visited the hospitality houses of many countries but realised that there wasn't one for India. I felt that India has a great opportunity to showcase their culture through India House at the Olympics and that's where the journey started," said Jindal.
Scheduled to be operational from July 2020, the India Olympic Hospitality House will be set up over an area of 2,200 sqm in close proximity to the Games Village and multiple Games venues in the Ariake region of Tokyo. It will offer a range of activities and experiences for traveling fans and supporters, who will be in Tokyo for the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.
IOA president Batra said that the India House would be a home away from home for Indian athletes and fans at the Tokyo Olympics.
"The India House is a great initiative. We are pleased the JSW has come on board to showcase our culture and heritage at the Olympics through this Hospitality. We hope the Indian athletes and fans feel at home in a foreign land during the Tokyo Olympics," he said.
IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, who was involved in the process of identifying the proposed site for the India House, highlighted that the event would be special as it would mark the centenary of India's participation at the Olympic Games.
Indian athletes first participated in the Olympic Games in 1920 at Antwerp, Belgium.
The official India House logo, unveiled by the Sports Minister, is inspired by Indian national elements like the lotus, peacock and the heritage arch. It will provide a window for the world to look at India and its heritage during the Games and combines the historical side of India with a modern outlook.
"The India House at the 2020 Olympics is an amazing concept. We need a team to produce a sports champion. We have to create the right ambience for our athletes at the Olympics. The India House will represent the idea of India at the Tokyo Games," said Rijiju.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin from July 24 and will conclude on August 9, next year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:59 IST

We bowled well this morning, says South Africa bowling coach Barnes

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): After being put on the backfoot against India on the first day of the second Test match, South Africa bowling coach Vincent Barnes on Thursday said that the bowlers bowled quite well in the first session.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:32 IST

Jamuna Boro books semifinal berth in AIBA Women's World C'ships,...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Jamuna Boro entered the semifinal of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after defeating Ursula Gottlob of Germany by 4-1 in the quarterfinal clash here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:04 IST

Second Test: Mayank shines, helps India to post 273/3

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal smashed a century and helped India to score 273/3 at the end of day one of the second Test against South Africa here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:55 IST

Indian G S Lakshmi to become first woman match referee in ICC event

Dubai [UAE], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian referee G S Lakshmi will become the first woman referee to officiate in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event as the apex body of cricket announced the list of the match officials for the league phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:39 IST

Sindhu terms her BWF World Championship victory as a 'much-awaited win'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10: Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday termed her victory as a 'much-awaited win.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:31 IST

Manju Rani reaches semifinal of AIBA Women's World C'ships,...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the 48kg quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:12 IST

Lanning and Healy move up in ICC Women's ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], Oct 10 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning and wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy have moved up in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:58 IST

New Zealand Cricket signs six year deal with Spark Sport

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): New Zealand cricket on Thursday signed a six-year broadcasting rights deal with a streaming service Spark Sport, starting from April next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:55 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for performance in Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded Mary Kom's exceptional performance in the World Women's Boxing Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:53 IST

Kiren Rijiju wants positive, conductive sports culture in the country

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday called for creating a sports culture in the country and also asked the private sector to play an active role in promoting fitness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:49 IST

Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor to lead CPL women's T10 teams

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): West Indies legspinner Afy Fletcher and skipper Stafanie Taylor have been named captains of Caribbean Premier League's Courts Gladiators and NLCB Revellers, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:28 IST

Netflix's jibe at Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy's Twitter spat...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Netflix UK and Ireland's official handle had the best response to the ongoing Twitter spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy - wives of former England footballers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

Read More
iocl