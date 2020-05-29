IOA president Narinder Batra's father, 4 household staff test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra said his father has tested positive for coronavirus.

Batra, in a statement, said that he got his father admitted to a hospital on May 25.

"This happened as we had to call for night attendant for my father for two nights from outside, who stays in staff quarters in our Delhi office as the actual one wanted to go home for two days. This new one complained of fever on the second day i.e. on May 23 and on getting his test done, he was found COVID-19 positive. We got this person admitted immediately on May 24," Batra said.

Batra further stated that after this, two of his security guards and another attendant with his father at their home, who stay in staff quarters at their house, were found COVID-19 positive.

Batra said he, along with his family members and other staff, got coronavirus tests done and they all were tested negative.

Batra also went his personal office from the last six days with 50 per cent of the staff. "49 people who worked exclusively with me in my office in Faridabad for the last 6 days and 62 in Delhi office were tested for COVID-19."

The results came on May 27 and one each from both the offices also tested positive for coronavirus.

"We all will get our tests done once again after seven-eight days i.e. by 3rd or 4th of June. Meanwhile, we are going into self-imposed quarantine at our homes for 17 days from today, and both the affected offices are also shut," Batra said. (ANI)

