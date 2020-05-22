IOA reconstitutes Legal Committee, Youth Commission for 2020-21

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday reconstituted its Legal Committee and Youth Commission for the term 2020-21.

The Legal Committee comprising five members will manage the legal matters of the organisation in concurrence with IOA president.

R K Anand and Rajeev Mehta will continue as Chair and Convenor respectively from the outgoing committee while K Govindraj, Dr Prem Verma, and Mukesh Kumar were appointed as members.

The Youth Commission comprising five members will encourage the development of sporting activities amongst the youth as well as support the young athletes.

Dushyant Chautala has been appointed chairman while Viraj Sagar Das, Namdev Shirgaonkar, Chard Singh Tokas, and Siddharth Bhanot were assigned the duties of a member. (ANI)

