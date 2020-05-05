IOA seeks suggestion from NSFs and SOAs for resumption of sport in India

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Tuesday sought suggestions from National Sports Federation (NSF) and State Olympic Association through a 'white paper' in order to restart sports activities and practices for Olympic preparation.

In a document shared with all NSFs and SOAs for the resumption of sports in India amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the IOA said that they have to find out what is the way forward and how athletes can resume sports activities and training.

"I take this opportunity to seek your support and feedback to restart sports activities in the country and intensify our preparations for the Olympics and other international competitions to be held later, in a protected atmosphere confirming to the Government of India Guidelines under Covid-19 Scenario and preparing a White Paper on the same," said Batra in a letter to NSFs and SOAs.

The IOA suggested sports administrators to come up with a white paper with insightful and practical suggestions on returning to the sport, both at individual and societal levels.

The IOA/National Sports Federations will also hold a dialogue with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Training Centres under SAI and state governments.

After this, the IOA President, Secretary-General and Chairman, Preparation Committee will consult experts and oversee the compilation of the white paper as well as ensure effective implementation of the training/competition programme.

The IOA said that a draft white paper will be prepared based on responses collated by identified NSFs and SOAs by May 20, 2020, to address the resumption of sports activities.

However, a more comprehensive version of the white paper will be readied for release in June 2020. It will include responses collated by other NSFs and States/Union Territories Olympic Committees/ Associations as the deadline for other NSFs and SOAs is May 31. (ANI)

