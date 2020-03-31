IOA thanks members for contributing to PM-CARES fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday thanked its members for contributing to the PM-CARES fund to combat coronavirus.

Table Tennis Federation of India gave Rs 5.00 Lacs and Basketball Federation of India pledged to donate Rs 5.00 Lacs while All India Tennis Association and Cycling Federation of India will make donations of Rs 2.50 Lacs and Rs 1.00 lacs respectively.

WFI and Indian Golf Union, on Monday, donated Rs 11 Lakhs and Rs 10 Lakhs respectively in a bid to help the country fight coronavirus.

"Thank you for your support towards our National duty. We look upto other NSFs and State Olympic Associations to also come forward in hour of need, to avoid taxation issues the contributions should be deposited directly by you in the 'PM Cares Fund' under intimation to us," the IOA said in a statement.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1,117 active cases in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

