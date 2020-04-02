IOA thanks NSFs, State Olympic bodies for contributing to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The India Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday thanked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the State Olympic Associations (SOAs) for their contribution to PM-CARES in a bid to help the country fight the coronavirus.

"Thank you for your support towards our national duty. We look up to all NSFs and State Olympic Associations to come forward in the hour of need," said the IOA in a statement.

Kho Kho Federation of India has pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh and the Badminton Association of India has announced the contribution of Rs 10 lakh while the Fencing Association of India and Bowling Federation of India will provide Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Both the Hockey India and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh.

Athletics Federation of India announced a contribution of Rs 2.50 lakh and the Wushu Association of India will donate Rs 2 lakh. Handball Federation of India and Swimming Federation of India will donate Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 51,000 respectively.

Table Tennis Federation of India gave Rs 5 lakh and Basketball Federation of India pledged to donate Rs 5 lakh while All India Tennis Association and Cycling Federation of India will make donations of Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Indian Golf Union, on Monday, donated Rs 11 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively in a bid to help the country fight coronavirus.

State Olympics Associations have also stepped in to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Kerala Olympic Association announced a donation of Rs 3 lakh and Bihar Olympic Association will contribute Rs 1 lakh Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association and Gujarat Olympic Association will provide help of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Uttaranchal Olympic Association has announced donations of Rs 5 lakh while Bengal Olympic Association pledged to donate Rs 3 lakh. Jharkhand Olympic Association pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh and Karnataka Olympic Association offered the help of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The UP Olympic Association will donate Rs 1.01 lakh while the Assam Olympic Association and Tripura State Olympic Association will contribute Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,001 respectively.

The non-members have also announced donations to help the country combat coronavirus. WAKO India Kickboxing Federation will contribute Rs 1 lakh and Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association will donate Rs 51,000 to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

Karate Association of India, Maharashtra Fencing Association and Madhya Pradesh Handball Association will give Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 25,000 respectively. (ANI)

