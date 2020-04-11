IOA thanks state bodies, federations for contribution towards COVID-19 relief

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association on Saturday expressed gratitude to the National Sporting Federations (NSF) and the State Olympic Associations for contributing to the PM-CARES Fund to help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

Sepak Takraw Federation India has contributed Rs 5.25 lakh while the Mallakhamb Federation of India has donated Rs 1 lakh.

Shyam Lal Academy, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir have decided to donate Rs 10000.

Former Indian shuttler Pullela Gopichand has done his bit for the cause by donating Rs 10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Fund.

Meanwhile, Odisha Olympic Association has contributed Rs 1 lakh to the Odisha Chief Minister's Fund.

Earlier on April 6, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) contributed Rs 10 lakh while the Volleyball Federation of India has donated Rs five lakh.

"Thank You for your support towards our national duty. We look up to All NSFs and State Olympic Associations to come forward in the hour of need," the IOA said in a statement.

"President, Secretary General and all at IOA express our Gratitude and Thanks IOA Members/Athletes/Others for their Voluntary Commitment to Contribute/Donate towards the Chief Ministers (CM) Relief Fund," the statement further read. (ANI)

