IOA to hold its AGM on December 30

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday announced to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 30.

In the agenda for the meeting, the bid for Commonwealth Games 2026 has also been included.

The members will also discuss the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The IOA's proposal to withdraw from the tournament is expected to dominate the meeting, which will be held at its headquarters here.

Earlier this year, IOA president Narinder Batra had written to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the 2022 CWG in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.

The AGM will also be discussing the IOA's bid to host the International Olympic Council's session in the country in 2023.

Preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would also be a matter of discussion. The appointment of auditors and fixing their remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 has also been a part of the agenda. (ANI)

