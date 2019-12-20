IOA to meet NSF officials to discuss Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra will meet the president and secretary-general of the National Sports Federation (NSF) to discuss, in first quarter of next year, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and their planning about the next edition in 2026.

In his letter to the NSF, Batra wrote, "The government has an open mind in supporting athletes in preparation for 2022 and also 2026. I feel it is time for NSF's to plan our things and strategise and how we can give our best to make our country proud in 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics along with the Winter Youth Olympics."

Batra said that it is disappointing to note that no athlete is representing India at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland despite India having five lakh square kilometre area covered with mountains and 40 to 50 per cent of the area gets covered with snow during the winter months.

The 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 22 in Beijing and towns in neighbouring Hebei province. (ANI)

