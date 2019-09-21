IOA writes to regional VP Commonwealth Sport over exclusion of shooting

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association's Secretary General Rajeev Mehta has written to regional Vice-President of Commonwealth Sports Chris Chan over the exclusion of shooting from the event in 2022.

In the letter, Mehta has mentioned that the CGA/ NOC India has been overlooked many times despite India being the only country in Asia to have hosted the Commonwealth Games in the last two decades.

He has also stated that India has maintained a cordial relationship with the office of Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and all member countries in the region.

IOA has rallied behind the President of CGA/ NOC Narinder Batra who is also the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The country's Olympic association has said that Batra is fully authorised to speak on behalf of Commonwealth sport in India and it is supported by Executive Council and General Body of CGA/NOC India.

The association has also said that their president is working towards the advancement of sport in India and the recent communication regarding the exclusion of shooting from Commonwealth Games 2022 is not essentially a reflection of their position in Commonwealth Sport.

IOA also termed the exclusion of the sport as "anguish of billion people". (ANI)

