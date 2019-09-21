Representative Image
Representative Image

IOA writes to regional VP Commonwealth Sport over exclusion of shooting

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association's Secretary General Rajeev Mehta has written to regional Vice-President of Commonwealth Sports Chris Chan over the exclusion of shooting from the event in 2022.
In the letter, Mehta has mentioned that the CGA/ NOC India has been overlooked many times despite India being the only country in Asia to have hosted the Commonwealth Games in the last two decades.
He has also stated that India has maintained a cordial relationship with the office of Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and all member countries in the region.
IOA has rallied behind the President of CGA/ NOC Narinder Batra who is also the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The country's Olympic association has said that Batra is fully authorised to speak on behalf of Commonwealth sport in India and it is supported by Executive Council and General Body of CGA/NOC India.
The association has also said that their president is working towards the advancement of sport in India and the recent communication regarding the exclusion of shooting from Commonwealth Games 2022 is not essentially a reflection of their position in Commonwealth Sport.
IOA also termed the exclusion of the sport as "anguish of billion people". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Kanpur: 4th Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After three successful annual editions of the futuristic Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship, the tournament is back with its fourth edition starting in Kanpur from September 22 at the Hockey Complex here in Green Park Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Usain Bolt admits being 'a big Ronaldo fan'

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi despite calling both of them 'footballing geniuses'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:50 IST

Good to have youngsters in team: Shikhar Dhawan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:48 IST

Stokes thanks family for supporting him through 'cricketing summer'

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who had an exceptional cricketing summer thanked his family for being there with him through all ups and downs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:26 IST

India one of the strongest teams in the world, says Rassie van der Dussen

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face off each other in the final T20I of the three-match series, Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen termed team India as one of the 'strongest' sides in the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:04 IST

Rahul Aware beats Rassul Kaliyev, enters semi-finals of World...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Commonwealth Games gold medalist Rahul Aware defeated Rassul Kaliyev in the World Wrestling Championships to reach semi-finals on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:42 IST

China Open: Tai Tzu Ying overcomes Chen Yu Fei to reach final

Changzhou [China], Sept 21 (ANI): Tai Tzu Ying defeated China's Chen Yu Fei 6-21, 21-13, 22-20 in a semifinal match of women's singles in the China Open here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:31 IST

Deepak Punia wins Olympic quota, enters semi-finals of World...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Deepak Punia on Saturday secured an Olympic berth as he entered the semi-finals of World Wrestling Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:08 IST

David De Gea recalls 'bad memories' from last season ahead of...

Manchester [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against West Ham, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea said that they still have 'bad memories' from last season when both teams faced each other.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:35 IST

Liverpool brought me up to highest level of my career: Fabinho

Liverpool [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder Fabinho said that the club has brought him up to the highest level of his career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:14 IST

Narender Gahlot calls Mahesh Gawli a 'legend'

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian U-19 footballer Narender Gahlot praised former player Mahesh Gawli, who is the current assistant coach of the squad, by calling him a 'legend'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:10 IST

We want to win against Uzbekistan: Bibiano Fernandes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Sept 21 (ANI): After defeating Turkmenistan and Bahrain by identical 5-0 margins in the U16 AFC Qualifiers, India U16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes said the team wants to win the last game against Uzbekistan to book their spot in the AFC finals.

Read More
iocl