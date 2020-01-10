IOA writes to RFI to share athlete ban rules after Bhoknal's appeal to Athletes' Commission

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has written a letter to Rowing Federation of India (RFI) to share the rules of the player suspension and the mechanisms of appeal for an athlete against such ban.

IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra in his letter to RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo wrote, "Please share with me the rules of IF of Rowing which allow for a 2 year ban except in cases of doping or causing wilful serious injuries to another athlete during an event. NSFs do not have criminal powers & they rest with the police."

"As per RFI by not participating in a race or not starting in a race cannot lead to a ban for 2 years, please share RFI rules with me which allow that. Have Athletes reasons been given consideration," the letter added.

Batra's letter comes after the Chairperson of Athletes' Commission, Anju Bobby George had written to IOA requesting a review of the two-year ban imposed on rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal.

"An Athlete spends the best part of his/her life to prepare to get glory for the country and we Administrators should keep that in mind while taking such strong decisions. I do understand from your letters that there are issues against the Athlete but do they warrant a 2 year ban, my request to RFI will be to please relook into once again with an open mind and open heart and I do also understand that discipline is also mandatory & Important," the letter conclude.

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) imposed a ban on Bhokanal on March 29 last year. However, the Olympian wrote a letter to Athletes' Commission requesting them to reduce the period of a ban to enable him to qualify and compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"After studying the matter based on the communications between the RFI and the athlete we feel it should be reviewed if the alleged lapse from the athlete deserves a 2 year ban which is too harsh on an athlete having very good performance record in the past in international level including Olympics," Anju had written.

Anju further said that IOA should discuss the matter with RFI as this 'harsh punishment' might spoil Bhokanal's sporting career.

Batra, who is out of India currently, will be back in the country on January 14 and will then meet RFI president, Bhokanal, and George to discuss the matter. (ANI)

