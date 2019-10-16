Olympics logo
Olympics logo

IOC announces plan to move Tokyo 2020 Olympics marathon, race walking to Sapporo

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Lausanne [Switzerland], Oct 16 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that it is planning to move the Tokyo 2020 Olympics marathon and race walking events to Sapporo, the host city of the Olympic Winter Games 1972.
The move to Hokkaido, the northernmost prefecture of Japan, will mean significantly lower temperatures for the athletes during the Olympic Games. In Sapporo, temperatures during the Games period are as much as five to six degrees centigrade cooler during the day than in Tokyo, which is more than 800 kilometres further south.
The plans are part of a wide range of measures already being taken by Tokyo 2020 in consultation with the IOC and the International Federations to mitigate the effects of the temperatures which may occur next summer. The IOC has informed World Athletics about the proposed changes.
This latest initiative by the IOC and Tokyo 2020 comes on top of other heat countermeasures which are already planned and being implemented on the recommendations of the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission Adverse Weather Impact Expert Working Group (the IOC Working Group) are:
Athletics: 5,000m and longer distance races scheduled in the evening athletics sessions and not in the morning sessions, and moving the marathon and race walk events to earlier starting times.
Rugby: All morning games scheduled to finish before 12 pm.
Cycling: Mountain bike start time delayed to 3 pm.
IOC president Thomas Bach said: "Athletes' health and well-being are always at the heart of our concerns. A range of measures to protect the athletes have already been announced. The new far-reaching proposals to move the marathon and race walking events show how seriously we take such concerns."
"The Olympic Games are the platform where athletes can give 'once-in-a-lifetime' performances, and these measures ensure they have the conditions to give their best. I would like to thank World Athletics, and we look forward to working with them on the implementation," he added.
The IOC Working Group identified the marathon and race walk as the events that would put particular heat stress on the athletes.
Many of these measures have been trialed in test events this summer. These include better shade, water sprays, better access to water supplies and an initiative to help the athletes in their preparations.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "We have been working closely with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 on the potential weather conditions at next year's Olympic Games and will continue to work with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 on the proposal to move the road events to Sapporo."
"Giving athletes the best platform for their performances within the environment they are in is central to all major events, and we will work with the organisers to create the very best marathon and race walk courses for next year's Olympic Games," he added. (ANI)

