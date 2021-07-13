IOC Athletes' Commission election opens for voting in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], July 13 (ANI): As the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 approaches, all accredited athletes (Aa category) participating will be eligible to vote from Tuesday in the Olympic Village for four positions on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission (AC), with 30 candidates standing for election.

At Tokyo 2020, four members will be elected to replace those finishing their terms on the IOC AC. Chair Kirsty Coventry, Tony Estanguet, and James Tomkins OAM will conclude their term at the Games, while Vice-Chair Danka Bartekova is standing for re-election. Appointed member Stefan Holm will also conclude his term at the end of the Games.



In the Olympic Village, athletes can cast their votes at the voting booths located in the Athlete365 Space at the entrance to the main dining hall. In satellite villages and official hotels, voting booths are also available on specific dates during the Games, with 11 locations in total, the most ever for an IOC AC election. Voting will close at midday on August 3, and the results will be announced the following day, as per the release by IOC.

Athletes will be able to vote for four candidates from the 30 who are standing for election, and those four athletes must come from four different sports. The 30 candidates standing for election represent the global athlete community, hailing from 30 countries across five continents, and 19 different sports. Each was nominated by their respective National Olympic Committee and approved by the IOC Executive Board.

"It is inspiring that so many athletes want to make a difference to athletes' lives by joining the Commission themselves," said Kirsty Coventry, Chair of the IOC AC in the release. The IOC AC plays an important role within the Olympic Movement, representing the global athletes' voice at the IOC. At each edition of the Olympic Games, athletes have the opportunity to vote for their representatives on the Commission who work to empower and support athletes around the world at all stages of their careers. (ANI)

