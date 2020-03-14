IOC committed to delivering 'safe' Olympic games despite coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday said they are committed to delivering safe Olympic games, scheduled to commence in July this year, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirms its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. We remain absolutely in line with our Japanese hosts in our commitment to delivering safe Olympic Games in July this year," IOC said in a statement to ANI.

"At the same time, the world is facing challenges that are also impacting sport. But with 19 weeks before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the many measures being taken now by authorities all around the world give us confidence and keep us fully committed to delivering Olympic Games that can bring the world together in peace," the statement added.

Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9. However, coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.

IOC further stated that they are proud of the 'solidarity and flexibility' shown by the athletes, the International Federations and the National Olympic Committees for managing the challenges with the qualification system.

"The IOC is proud of the solidarity and flexibility shown by the athletes, the International Federations and the National Olympic Committees, which are managing challenges with the qualification system in a number of sports. We are addressing them together. The IOC is cooperating closely with all those concerned and demonstrating all the flexibility needed to adapt the qualification systems," the statement read.

In mid-February, IOC had created a joint task force which involves the World Health Organization (WHO), the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

"We remain in close contact with the World Health Organization (WHO), the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee through our joint task force, which was set up in mid-February. The IOC will continue to follow the advice of WHO, as the leading United Nations agency on this topic," the statement concluded.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

WHO on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

