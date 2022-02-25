IOC urges international sports federations to cancel events planned in Russia, Belarus

Lausanne [Switzerland], February 25 (ANI): The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

IOC said that they should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes an absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus.

In addition, the IOC EB urged that no Russian or Belarussian national flag be displayed and no Russian or Belarussian anthem be played in international sports events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.

At the same time, the IOC EB expressed its full support to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for the upcoming Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible," IOC in a statement said.



"The IOC EB asks the task force to continue to closely monitor the situation and to keep the IOC EB informed and updated, also with regard to potential amendments of today's resolution," IOC in the statement added.

Earlier in the day, UEFA shifted the men's Champions League venue from Russia to France and Formula 1 cancelled the Russian Grand Prix amid the Ukraine crisis.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

