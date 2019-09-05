Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with Isharat Akhtar. (Photo/Kiren Rijiju Twitter)
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with Isharat Akhtar. (Photo/Kiren Rijiju Twitter)

Ishrat Akhtar thanks Indian Army, J-K Police for sending to Chennai to attend training camp

Nitin Srivastava | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:13 IST

By Nitin Srivastava
New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Ishrat Akhtar, a wheelchair basketball player from Baramula in the Kashmir valley on Thursday thanked Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police for sending her to Chennai to attend a training camp ahead of the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship.
"It is absolutely a dream come true. I wasn't aware of my selection, when police knocked on the door and asked about me then only I came to know. Next day, they took me to the airport and I reached Chennai. I want to express my gratitude to the police and the Indian Army for their help," Akhtar told ANI.
Ishrat got selected for Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship which will be held in Thailand in November. But the federation was unable to reach her in the valley due to the communication shutdown in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.
On August 5, the Central government abrogated Article 370 removing the special status given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
She was unaware of her selection and she had no idea of attending the camp in Chennai. Federation was trying to find her. In their way of search, federation's coach through Facebook get in touch with the army and from there army and Jammu and Kashmir police started the search operation using her photo. In 24 hours police reached to her and informed her about the selection.
Talking about her career she said: "Due to an accident, I had to stop my studies and from then I started playing basketball. The current situation in the valley is tough to go out and practice after scraping of Article 370. Things are becoming easy we are hopeful for the betterment of the situation."
Earlier in the day, she met with Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and he assured her of all the necessary support by the government. Akhtar will also be attempting for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Para-Olympics.
"Talented Miss Ishrat Akhtar from Baramulla in Kashmir Valley has been selected to represent India at the Asia-Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship & will also attempt for the @Tokyo2020 Para-Olympics. The Ministry will provide all necessary supports for her and the team," Rijiju tweeted.
"I had never dreamed of playing sports and neither thought that I will be selected. It was all dreams for me. My family always supported me for each and everything. It was a big challenge for me specially in this situation in Kashmir. Will have to learn how to face problems," Akhtar said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:49 IST

South Africa A defeat India A by four runs (DLS)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India A lost the fourth unofficial ODI against South Africa A by four runs by DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:28 IST

"We will not take West Indies lightly" says Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 5 (ANI): Australian captain Meg Lanning has said that the Aussies won't take West Indies team lightly even though the Carribeans are battling injury woes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:28 IST

Kohli posts shirtless picture, netizens mock if he just paid...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter, but netizens saw it as an opportunity to poke fun and asked the cricketer is he just paid a traffic violation challan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:20 IST

"We can come back," says English bowler Craig Overton

Dubai [UAE], Sept 5 (ANI): England bowler Craig Overton has vouched for getting early breakthroughs on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test match after Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne revived the Australian innings in a rain-affected first day at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:39 IST

Kashmiri girl Ishrat Akhtar to represent India at Asia-Oceania...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Ishrat Akhtar, a resident of Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, will be representing India at the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:52 IST

George Linde replaces JJ Smuts in Proteas squad for T20I series...

Cape Town [South Africa], Sep 5 (ANI): Uncapped spinner George Linde has replaced Jon Jon Smuts in the South Africa squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:17 IST

Marnus Labuschagne heaps praise on Steve Smith

Dubai [UAE], Sep 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne heaped praise on teammate Steven Smith, saying the batsman is very proactive which makes the task of the bowlers very hard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:05 IST

Tendulkar pays homage to coach Ramakant Achrekar on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid homage to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:29 IST

US Open: Rafael Nadal enters semi-finals

New York [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Wednesday (local time) entered the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the quarter-final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Rashid Khan becomes the youngest Test captain

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): Spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday led Afghanistan for the first time in a Test Match and has broken a 15-year-old record to become the youngest cricketer to lead a side in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Coming under BCCI, the turning point for women's cricket in...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Mithali Raj, known as the pioneer of women's cricket in India feels that coming under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was a turning point for the women's sport in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Odisha-based Anupama Swain wins bronze in World Martial Arts...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Woman athlete Anupama Swain who qualified for 2022 Asian Games by winning a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Martial Arts Mastership Jiu-Jitsu has said that the achievement was a proud moment for her as she was the only Indian to participate in t

Read More
iocl