ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Borysiuk, with 350 club appearances in his 14-year long professional career, will be joining Marina Machans following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok. In 2011-12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern.

"We are delighted to bring in someone as experienced and well-travelled as Ariel [Borysiuk]. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season," CFC co-owner Vita Dani stated in a release.



The arrival of Borysiuk will bring in valuable experience and additional depth to CFC's midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his stay with the club this season.

"There's not much to say about Ariel [Borysiuk]. He has operated at such a high level for all his career. It's a great signing," CFC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

"I am very excited about joining the club. It's a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I'm looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together," the Polish footballer expressed. (ANI)

