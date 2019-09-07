ISRO has shown how they keep on increasing boundaries: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Following Indian Space Research Organisation's announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander', all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that ISRO has shown everyone how they keep increasing their boundaries.

"As cricketers, we try to knock it out of the park but you @isro have shown us how you will keep increasing your boundaries. Keep inspiring! #ProudOfISRO," Pandya tweeted.



Skipper Virat Kohli also tweeted, saying "There's nothing like a failure in science, we experiment & we gain. Massive respect for the scientists at #ISRO who worked relentlessly over days & nights. The nation is proud of you, Jai Hind #Chandrayan2".



"We as a nation are extremely proud of the entire team at @ISRO for the incredible work put together for the mission of #Chandrayaan2. With hope and passion in our hearts let's get up and do it again and never give up," former cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted.



Earlier, ISRO in a tweet had said "This is Mission Control Centre. #VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed. #ISRO".

ISRO had lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the Moon.

In the wee hours of Saturday, ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

"Vikram lander's descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analysed," Sivan had said.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet on September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

