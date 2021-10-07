ISSF Junior World C'ship: India women's 25m Pistol team wins gold

Lima [Peru], October 7 (ANI): The Indian women's 25m pistol team won a gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Naamya Kapoor defeated USA's Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln, and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final to win the gold medal.

Adarsh Singh also ended up winning a silver medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's event.



Earlier, 14-year-old Naamya Kapoor stunned the field including compatriot Manu Bhaker who won bronze, to be crowned the Junior Women's 25M Pistol world champion at Lima's Las Palmas Shooting range.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar had then clinched the Junior Men's 50M Rifle 3 positions gold to make it a clean sweep for India in the two medal events listed on competition day six of the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship.

India now has a tally of 19 medals in the ongoing tournament. (ANI)

