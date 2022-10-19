ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships: Indian shooters bag six medals, increase tally to 20

Cairo [Egypt], October 19 (ANI): Indian shooters continued their solid show at the ongoing ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships in Egypt as six medals, including four golds and two bronzes, were won by the contingent.

On Tuesday, the day started with the trio of Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh winning a gold medal in the junior women's pistol team event.

The country's next medal came when Sameer, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won a bronze medal after beating Italy 16-2 in a shoot-off in a 25 m rapid-fire junior men's team. China won the gold in this category while the Korean team took away the silver medal, as per the Olympics.com



The gold rush continued for Team India as Tilottama Sen, Nancy and Ramita shined in the junior women's rifle team event, outdoing China by 16-2 to grab the gold.

The junior men's rifle team consisting of Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, Karthik Sabari Raj and Vidit soon added another gold medal to India's tally by beating China 17-11.

The pair of Tejaswini and Sameer won another bronze medal in the 25 m rapid-fire junior mixed category by defeating China 16-10 in a shoot-off.

India's fourth gold medal of the day came when Payal Khatri and Adarsh Singh won 17-9 over another Chinese pair in the final of 25 m of rapid-fire junior mixed team.

With such a medal-rich day, India solidified their hold on the second position in the points table with 20 medals, that includes nine gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. China is still at the top with 37 medals, consisting of 18 gold. (ANI)

