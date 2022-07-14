ISSF Shooting World Cup: Indian trio of Prithviraj, Vivaan, Bhowneesh capture silver in Trap team event

Changwon [South Korea], July 14 (ANI): The Indian shooting trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta clinched a silver medal for the country at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea on Wednesday.

They lost to Slovakia's Adrian Drobny, Michal Slamka and Hubert Andrzej Olejnik in the battle for the top prize at Trap men's team event. In the Gold medal match, the Indian trio lost to their Slovakian opposition by 6-2.

"Many congratulations to the Indian trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor & Bhowneesh Mendiratta on winning in Trap Men's team event at the ongoing @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Changwon On Day- 3 's medal stands at with 2, 1 & 1 #IndianSports #Shooting," tweeted SAI Media.

India finished the third day of the event with four medals, two of them being gold. Besides this, India also captured a silver and bronze each.



Earlier, India continued its good show at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea, with the duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane Shahu winning the gold medal on Wednesday by defeating Hungary's Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the finals of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team.

The Hungarian mixed duo had to settle for a silver, losing by a margin of 17-13.

On the other hand, the duo of Shiva Narwal and Palak also clinched a bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team category by defeating Kazakhstan's duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan.

Earlier, India's Arjun Babuta had won his first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage gold, beating Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA by margin of 17-9 in the gold medal match early on Monday morning.

The Changwon Shooting World Cup will take place in Changwon, South Korea from July 9 to July 21, 2022. (ANI)

