ISSF World Cup: Indian women's team win bronze in 10m air pistol event

Osijek [Croatia], June 25 (ANI): India women's shooting team spearhead by Manu Bhaker on Friday clinched a bronze medal in the ongoing World Cup in Osijek.

Manu, Yashaswini Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat defeated the Hungary team 16-12 in the 10m air pistol women's event to clinch the medal.

"Second medal and second Third place medal for #india at the#ISSFWorldCup as @SarnobatRahi @realmanubhaker & #yashaswinideswal beat Hungary 16-12 in the 10M Air Pistol Women's team Third place medal match@ISSF_Shooting@WeAreTeamIndia #shootingworldcup #indianshootingteam," National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) tweeted.

Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary had gotten India off the mark as he clinched the bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol on Thursday.

The first winner in the ISSF World Cup was the youngest participant in the 10m air rifle men, William Shaner from the USA. He took the lead from the very beginning of the Final.

The second place was taken by Vladimir Maslennikov from the Russian Federation, and Petar Gorsa from Croatia was the third at his home World Cup.

Javad Foroughi from the Islamic Republic of Iran won 10m air pistol Men. This is the second victory of the Iranian athlete at the World Cup this year. Damir Mikec from Serbia and Saurabh from India came second and third respectively.

The ISSF World Cup bandwagon set rolling in Cairo, Egypt, in February this year, with a Shotgun-only World Cup, and the first combined World Cup was then held in New Delhi in March.

Since then, there has been another Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, which makes the Osijek competition the fourth Shotgun and the second Rifle and Pistol World Cup for the year.

India will send 15 shooters to the Summer Olympic Games this time around and the 13 at Osijek have been training in Croatia for close to two months now.

The two Skeet shooters for Tokyo, Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa, are training in Italy and have opted out of the World Cup basis advice from their coaches. That leaves India without an entry in the Shotgun category.

India have off-late dominated the ISSF World Cups, particularly in Rifle and Pistol events and have finished on top of the medals tally in the previous New Delhi combined World Cup as well. (ANI)