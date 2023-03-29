ISSF World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on Day-1

Larnaca [Cyprus], March 28 (ANI): Raiza Dhillon shot a 70 to emerge the best Indian on show on competition day one of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Raiza, competing in the women's skeet, was at the 14th spot after three rounds of qualification and will be aiming to finish among the top eight with 50 targets coming up on Tuesday before the final rounds begin on the same day.





Parinaz Dhailwal shot 64 to lie in the 44th spot while Areeba Khan was further down in the 58th, having shot a 59. The leading score of the day was 72-shot by six shooters, with Victoria Larsson of Sweden perched on the top of the Leader Board.

In the men's skeet, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa also shot 70 but found himself in the 47th spot with teammates Abhay Singh Sekhon in 62nd with 69 and Man Singh in 81st with 67 respectively. (ANI)

